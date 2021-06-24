Cancel
Small Business

SBA Inches Forward on 'Save Our Stages' Relief - But for Most Venues, Money Remains Out of Reach

By Jem Aswad
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest update to the long-running saga of the $16 billion “Save Our Stages” relief fund for independent venues and theaters — which was signed into law on Dec. 27 but has only just begun to send out money to the venues — the Small Business Administration, which distributes the funds, has finally begun to make progress on notifying venues that they will be receiving emergency relief.

Related
Small BusinessBillboard

SBA Has Approved 43% of Shuttered Venue Grant Applications

The Small Business Administration has so far notified nearly half of the 15,026 independent venue owners, promoters, movie theaters and other live entertainment businesses who have applied for Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, according to numbers released Monday (July 12). Of those notified of their awards, 2,374 are live music venue...
Small Businessslenterprise.com

SBA extends deadline for Navigator program COVID relief applications

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced an extension of the deadline for small businesses to apply for financial assistance under the Community Navigator Pilot Program. SBA will now accept proposal submissions through July 23 with award decisions expected by September. The Community Navigator Pilot Program, established under American...
Fresno, CAFresno Business Journal

Regular SBA lending thrives even during Covid relief efforts

Beginning in March 2020, banks were busy juggling Covid-19 relief as Congress sent it down the pipeline. Meanwhile, they were still writing regular business loans. The Small Business Administration’s 7(a) loans are one of the main ways that the agency supports small businesses. The loans cap out at $5 million and help entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground, promising low interest rates and long repayment terms. The loans are designated for working capital, business expansions and purchasing new business supplies — very different from the $800 billion in Paycheck Protection Program lending.
Rhinelander, WIwxpr.org

Local Stages Struggle with Delay in Federal Relief Funding

COVID-19 put a dramatic halt to live performances, which left many theaters, performers and artists without incoming revenue for months. The federal government tried to help by allocating billions of dollars to support arts organizations and venues. But for many, that aid still hasn’t arrived. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Over $100M secured in federal funding for Defense Appropriations Bill

Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13), the Vice Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, has secured $100 million in federal funding for research and development initiatives that he says could benefit Northeast Ohio businesses and universities. The funding can be used for additive manufacturing, hypersonics, advanced industrial coatings, and renewable energy technologies,...
Kansas StateWIBW

Sen. Marshall calls for oversight hearing after SBA fails to send relief to struggling Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called for an oversight hearing after the SBA failed to send funding to struggling Kansas businesses. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent a letter on Tuesday to Senate Committee on Small Business Chairman Ben Cardin (Md.) and Ranking Member Rand Paul (Ken.) to request an oversight of the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operator Grant Program. He said the program has failed to provide timely relief to struggling small businesses throughout Kansas.
New York City, NYDaily Gazette

EDITORIAL: State must address overdue utility bill crisis

The covid state of emergency might be officially over and winter might be a several months away, but the crisis facing more than a million New Yorkers with regard to keeping the power on in their homes hasn’t subsided. The state needs to make sure that people who could not...
Congress & Courtskjan.com

Grassley introduces bill to streamline funding for rural broadband projects

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is introducing a bill today (Tuesday) which he says will help rural Iowa communities — as well as isolated towns across the U-S — get high-speed internet connections. The measure is called the Assisting Broadband Connectivity Act and it’s being co-sponsored in the Senate by Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar.
Durham, NHunh.edu

Building Your Community Resources for Local Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of our local communities and economies. They start new businesses, create jobs, provide essential goods and services, and build vibrant and diverse communities and economies. When entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses, communities’ benefit. They don’t just create jobs within their own companies, they support other local businesses as well. When an entrepreneur grows their business, they increase their spending on local goods and services. To grow their economies, communities need to invest in building their entrepreneurs ecosystem and develop resources and systems that support local entrepreneurs.
Congress & CourtsRadio Business Report

House Committee Earmarks $20M For NextGen Warning System

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday recommended $20 million for public broadcasting’s Next Generation Warning System within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the Fiscal Year 2022 Homeland Security Appropriations Bill. This funding would help support public broadcasting’s work in alert and warning and public safety...

Comments / 0

