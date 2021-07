GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two boxes of kittens were found taped shut outside of an animal rescue in Gilbert on Tuesday, two of them succumbed to the heat and the three others are recovering from heat-related issues. "Our hope in getting this out to the public is that they will get the message that perhaps they didn't have ill intentions but it didn't have a happy ending for those kittens and certainly not for our volunteers," said Barb Savoy, the director of public relations for Friends for Life Animal Rescue.