Train cars derailed in Pickens County

Crews have been working to clear 13 train cars that derailed yesterday afternoon in Pickens County. No injuries were reported. Norfolk Southern said the derailment requires a detour for SC 59 traffic between Norris and Liberty. The 13 cars were part of an inter-modal train on the way from Charlotte, North Carolina to Memphis, Tennessee. An official of Pickens County Emergency Management this afternoon said there’s hope that the wreckage can be cleared away so that passenger and freight service in both directions can be resumed in a few hours.