Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What NFL Reporter Learned About Mac Jones During Patriots Minicamp

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mac Jones’ initial steps in the NFL suggest to some he might have staying power. ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday praised Jones for his ability to handle what the New England Patriots threw at him earlier this month during minicamp. Jones, whom the Patriots selected in the first round with the 15th overall pick, impressed observers playing the role of backup QB.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#The New England Patriots#Newton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Hurts Reacts To What He’s Seen From Mac Jones

Before rising to superstardom at Alabama, QB Mac Jones was an understudy to Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. And now that Jones is on the verge of NFL stardom, Hurts has some thoughts on his former teammate. Speaking to Birmingham’s WVTM 13, Hurts said that Jones was a great learner...
NFL247Sports

Brady Quinn weighs in on Patriots' QB battle between Mac Jones, Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have a quarterback competition on their hands entering the 2021 NFL season. While veteran Cam Newton is the favorite, rookie challenger Mac Jones is making a strong push for the starting job. However, former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn thinks Newton is a lock for the job....
NFLaudacy.com

Jalen Hurts explains why Mac Jones will succeed in the NFL

Mac Jones’ road to the NFL was different than most first-round quarterbacks. Instead of starting during his freshman season or full sophomore campaign, Jones didn’t take control of the team until late in his college career, because of the two quarterbacks in front of them. One of those heralded pass-throwers...
NFLwmleader.com

New England Patriots will soon thank 49ers for passing on Mac Jones

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was a leader for the Crimson Tide in his senior season, and he surpassed all expectations given to him prior to the 2020 college football season. Now, he is in the NFL and is already impressing coaches. ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss believes that New...
NFLrocketcitynow.com

Patriots sign first-round QB Mac Jones to rookie deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have officially signed their potential quarterback of the future. New England has agreed to terms with former Alabama product Mac Jones, according to Tuesday's transaction wire. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Jones, the 15th overall pick in April's draft, will earn roughly $15.6 million...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Patriots sign QB Mac Jones, latest to try to follow Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots on Tuesday signed quarterback Mac Jones, their first-round draft pick and the latest potential long-term replacement for Tom Brady. The No. 15 overall selection, Jones led Alabama to the 2020 national championship. Last year, he led all Division I quarterbacks with 4,500...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Mac Jones may have edge in QB battle after anonymous revelation

When the New England Patriots used their first-round pick on Mac Jones, many fans expected he would be eased in as a rookie. What do we mean by that?. Well, Jones, assuming Cam Newton entered the season as the starter, would win the backup job during training camp, but would otherwise hold a clipboard and don a headset until the Patriots were ready to hand him the keys of the offense.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Patience paid off for Mac Jones at Alabama, but will it work for the Patriots?

Alabama football had something special on campus in 2017. The Crimson Tide had three competitive leaders at the quarterback position. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones each brought a different skill set to the team. All three were on Alabama’s national championship team that season, while Hurts and Tagovailoa saw action on the field. Tagovailoa came off the bench in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup versus Georgia in the second half and won the game in overtime.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Realistic Expectations for Mac Jones & the Patriots in Year 1

The New England Patriots continue to live life after future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady as the once heralded AFC East franchise was unable to even reach the postseason in 2020-21. Meanwhile, Brady will enter the upcoming 2021 campaign as a member of the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the legendary signal-caller has only thrived since leaving New England following the conclusion of the 2020 season. In the absence of Brady, the Patriots and longtime head coach Bill Belichick elected to turn to former Carolina Panthers quarterback and a former league MVP in Cam Newton. Unfortunately for everyone involved, though, that plan didn’t go quite so well as the Patriots served as a middling team in the AFC throughout the 2020-21 season. Even so, the Patriots did choose to bring Newton back for another round this offseason while also adding former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports says Patriots are overrated 2021

Just three seasons ago, the New England Patriots were winning their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history and had just played in their third straight title. But now, New England is coming off of a season of playing under .500 and trying to make it back to the playoffs. But while some might feel good about the Patriots’ chances to do so this year, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan disagrees, calling the Patriots one of the four most overrated teams in the NFL this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy