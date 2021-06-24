Cancel
Monroe, MI

City leaders noncommittal on displaying Pride flag

Monroe Evening News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn informal request for the City of Monroe to fly a Pride flag received a mixed response at Monday's City Council meeting. Local activist Cole Beehn called into the meeting to further elaborate on a request made at council's previous session on June 7 for the city to display the flag, which is seen as a a symbol of support for the transgender and LGBTQIA communities. Beehn - who identifies as gender nonbinary -referenced the fact that the flag has been flying for most of the month of June - which is recognized nationally as Pride Month - over the cities of Milan and Trenton, as well as the La-Z-Boy World Headquarters in Monroe.

