Fatigue opens with a false start. Actually, it opens with a series of them. A drone starts and stops over and over again, then slowly, collaged elements appear over top, police car sirens and spoken word passages colliding into a rumbling cacophony. This is less a slight of hand than a throat clearing, as Taja Cheek prepares us for “Find It,” a song in the traditional sense, one with verses and choruses. This is mostly notable because there was not much to be found in the way of structure on Cheek’s last record as L’Rain. That self titled album was as informed by tape music as it was by neo-soul, and while you can say the same for Fatigue, the scales have been tipped more toward songwriting and away from vibes.