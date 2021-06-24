Cancel
Ontario Horse Tests Positive for EEE

By Edited Press Release
TheHorse.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 17, officials at the Ontario (Canada) Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) were notified of a horse in Ontario confirmed to have Eastern equine encephalomyelitis (EEE) in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. The unvaccinated 26-year-old horse showed clinical signs that included mild muscle fasciculations, recumbency (down and unable to rise), and somnolence (drowsiness). Officials report the horse as recovering.

