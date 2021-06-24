Ontario Horse Tests Positive for EEE
On June 17, officials at the Ontario (Canada) Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) were notified of a horse in Ontario confirmed to have Eastern equine encephalomyelitis (EEE) in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. The unvaccinated 26-year-old horse showed clinical signs that included mild muscle fasciculations, recumbency (down and unable to rise), and somnolence (drowsiness). Officials report the horse as recovering.thehorse.com
