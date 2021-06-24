Ontario Horse Tests Positive for EEE

6 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Wednesday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,972. Of those, 3,784 are people that have received positive test results and 188 are presumptive. There have been 84 deaths. 14 Douglas COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. 11 locally and 3 outside the area. 98 people are in isolation. 157 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 255 people that are either in isolation or quarantine.