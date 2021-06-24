Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What The Critics Are Saying About Mario Golf: Super Rush

By Mary Osborne
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Mario Golf: Super Rush" promises to amaze fans by throwing Mario and pals into a chaotic golf battle set right in the Mushroom Kingdom. As Nintendo has revealed new information about "Mario Golf: Super Rush," hype for the game has steadily built. A new official render of Waluigi from "Super Rush" delighted fans who felt rather thirsty for the gangly villain. The marketing has clearly had an effect on people: Following E3 2021, GameStop reported that fans preordered the new Mario-themed sports title in droves.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Plante
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Rush#Gamestop#Polygon#Game Informer#Slowpaced#Ign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Japan: Mario Golf: Super Rush claims No.1 spot and Switch family sells 72K this week

It’s time to check out the best-selling video game hardware and software in Japan this week courtesy of sales tracker, Famitsu. The best-seller this week was the newly released Mario Golf: Super Rush which easily claimed the No.1 spot shifting 80,430 copies. The best-selling hardware was once again the Nintendo Switch family of systems which shifted a solid 72,951 units. Here’s the best-sellers for the week of 21st June, 2021 to 27th June, 2021:
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast #238: Mario Golf: Super Rush, Kazuya in Smash Bros. Ultimate, and More!

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill tee up for a smashing episode filled with golfing thrills, traditional fighting game action, and little humanoid robot companions. The gang start things out by discussing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai’s latest presentation about Tekken’s Kazuya, celebrating the lovingly-crafted mechanics and robust moveset while mourning the deaths of so many Smash fan’s dreams of future DLC thanks to the reveal of a new set of Mii fighter skins. While it’s sad that Smash Ultimate is nearing the end of its active update period with only one new DLC character on the horizon, there is still so much to love about the title’s massive roster and endless amounts of love and care put into it.
Video Gamesimore.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush for Nintendo Switch review: On par

As a New Yorker and a poor kid, I never had an opportunity to play golf, but I've always been able to play the next best thing — Mario Golf. Another feather in Mario's increasingly multi-functional hat, Mario Golf is yet another title in the Mario sports line that sees Mario's friends and enemies put aside petty grievances like mass princess kidnapping and various crimes against the Mushroom Kingdom for 18 holes of golf.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush: How to Play Local & Online Multiplayer

This guide will talk you through how to play local splitscreen, local network and online multiplayer in Mario Golf Super Rush, so you can play with friends and other players no matter where you are. How to Play Local Multiplayer in Mario Golf Super Rush. Local Multiplayer on One Switch.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Famitsu sales: Mario Golf: Super Rush and Samurai Warriors 5 debuts

Last week was a busy week for Japanese video game sales with multiple new releases, including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Samurai Warriors 5, Scarlet Nexus, and more, and Famitsu has shared its latest software and hardware sales estimates from Japanese retailers during the week of June 21 to June 27, 2021.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

My Nintendo Now Offering Mario Golf: Super Rush Wallpaper Set

Enjoying Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch? Now you can give your personal devices a golfing green makeover!. My Nintendo is now offering a new wallpaper set that features the game’s key artwork for 50 platinum coins. As usual, the set include wallpapers in various sizes for PCs plus mobile phones, and will be available for redemption over here until 31 December 2021.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Headlines The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Nintendo revealed their plans for the next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup as you'll be headed to the green with Mario Golf: Super Rush. Just like in previous cups that have happened, you'll have a few days this weekend to rack up as many points as you can to unlock some special items for the game themed around the latest Mario sports title. But once the event is over, you won't be able to snag these items again. (Well.. until the company decides to do another special second chance version like they've done before, but that's another story.) You can check out the details below.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Mario Golf: Super Rush

Judging from the name itself, players already know they are in for a different kind of golfing experience when they boot up Mario Golf: Super Rush, Nintendo’s latest foray into the sporting world of golf. Unlike Mario Kart or Mario Tennis, this is not just the activity adorned with a coat of Mario paint as Mario Golf: Super Rush essentially turns golf on its head and into a frenetic race full of battles, special abilities, and chaotic fun.
FIFAvgchartz.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Remains in 1st on the UK Charts, Breath of the Wild Re-Enters Top 10 - Sales

Mario Golf: Super Rush has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 3, 2021. Sales for the game fell 52 percent week-on-week. FIFA 21 has remained second place as sales decreased 11 percent week-on-week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up to third place despite a drop in sales of 19 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons moves up to fourth as sales dropped 22 percent. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart drops down to sixth place as sales fell 54 percent.
FIFAvgchartz.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Beats Ratchet & Clank to Top the French Charts - Sales

Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) has beat out Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) to debut in first place on the French charts in week 25, 2021, according to SELL. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) drops from first to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)remains in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) falls from second to fourth place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) rounds out the top five.

Comments / 0

Community Policy