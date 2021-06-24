What The Critics Are Saying About Mario Golf: Super Rush

Nintendo revealed their plans for the next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup as you'll be headed to the green with Mario Golf: Super Rush. Just like in previous cups that have happened, you'll have a few days this weekend to rack up as many points as you can to unlock some special items for the game themed around the latest Mario sports title. But once the event is over, you won't be able to snag these items again. (Well.. until the company decides to do another special second chance version like they've done before, but that's another story.) You can check out the details below.