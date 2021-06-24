Cancel
Oregon State

The Most Unusual and Spectacular Beach in Oregon

Cheapism.com
Cheapism.com
Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach, Oregon
Cannon Beach offers several miles of sand and beach dotted with dramatic rock formations that include the towering Haystack Rocks and its surrounding stones dubbed "needles." Tidepools that surround the rock formations are filled with marine life to explore, while puffins can be seen nesting on Haystack rock between April and July.

Cheapism.com

Cheapism.com

ABOUT

Cheapism.com is an award-winning personal finance, lifestyle, and review site for budget-minded consumers. Called “a Consumer Reports for the cheap” by The New York Times, Cheapism provides readers money-saving advice and tips on how to live well for less.

