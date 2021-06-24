Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Senate passes transportation bill; Minnesota budget advances

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ln9Rm_0aeHIvDv00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers made more progress toward completing the next state budget Thursday as the Senate gave unanimous final approval to a $7.3 billion transportation bill and sent it to the governor.

Five of a dozen must-pass budget bills now await Gov. Tim Walz’s signature. And negotiators earlier Thursday announced that they had reached agreement on the details of the big health and human services budget. Several other budget bills are in the pipeline for floor votes in the coming days.

That leaves the public safety budget bill as the only remaining must-pass legislation on which lawmakers have yet to make a deal. Negotiators for Senate Republicans and House Democrats remain divided on whether to include new police accountability measures on top of those passed last summer following the death of George Floyd.

The Legislature reconvened for a special session June 14 after failing to pass the $52 billion, two-year budget before time ran out on the year’s regular session last month. The current budget expires June 30.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

505K+
Followers
274K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Bill#Senate Republicans#Legislature#Bills#Ap#House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Republicans win runoffs for 2 Georgia state House seats

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans won seats in the Georgia House in special election runoffs held Tuesday after no candidates won majorities in an earlier round of voting. Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons beat auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley in House District 156, according to final, unofficial results. The district covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties in southeast Georgia. Democrat Wright Gres of Baxley finished third and was eliminated in the earlier June 15 vote.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
The Associated Press

Noem suspends 2 prison heads following harassment complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Tuesday suspended her cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s prisons, as well as the warden of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, following an anonymous complaint that alleged supervising corrections officers regularly sexually harassed their fellow employees, low employee morale and nepotism in promotions.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine governor to hold 3rd annual opioid crisis summit

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor plans to host the a virtual summit about the opioid crisis this week. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she has scheduled the third annual Governor’s Opioid Response Summit for Thursday. She said the event is designed to assemble health care providers, policy experts, law enforcement officials and members of the public to work together on the opioid crisis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy