Kansas City, MO

Charlie Hustle named KC small business of the year

By Aubrie Lawrence
thepitchkc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVintage t-shirt company Charlie Hustle was awarded the “Mr. K Award” by the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce today during its small business celebration awards luncheon. Charlie Hustle was started in the basement of CEO Chase McAnulty’s parent’s basement in 2011 because he loved vintage t-shirts. Since then, the company has expanded to several locations like the Plaza and has a large online sales presence. They sell everything from pet apparel to the infamous KC heart shirts.

