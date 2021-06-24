Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee Destroys Ron DeSantis, and It’s Sweet Music to My Ears
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee destroyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in her latest segment, and it’s, quite honestly, music to my ears. Yes, she also warned about the fact that a new poll put DeSantis in the possible running for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election, alongside former President Donald Trump. But the fact still remains that even while handing out a dire warning, Bee slayed DeSantis in a manner that is unique to this late-night host.www.themarysue.com
Comments / 0