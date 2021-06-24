Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Dating After Her Divorce

By Lindsay Cronin
Posted by 
The List
The List
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kristin Cavallari opened up about dating after divorce after returning to "The Hills: New Beginnings" for the MTV series' June 23 episode. During a catch-up with her former co-star Audrina Patridge, 36, Cavallari, 34, admitted that while her split from Jay Cutler, 38, hasn't been easy, she now has a lot more time on her hands for other projects, including her many career endeavors and the rebuilding of her love life. "Before my divorce, I'd come out for two days max," Cavallari explained of her trips to Los Angeles from Nashville, according to a report shared by Us Weekly. "I'd, like, cram everything into two days. Now that I have my kids, half the time, I have more time. The only good thing about a divorce."

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Audrina Patridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Spencer Pratt Prods Brody Jenner About His Connection with Audrina Patridge in The Hills Clip

On The Hills: New Beginnings, Spencer Pratt is getting to the bottom of things between Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, Spencer begins by asking Brody about his split from Amber Davis. "I came to see you, hear about your breakup and, you know, check in," Spencer, 37, says before clarifying that it's "not [a] breakup" since Brody was never officially dating Amber.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

The Denim Brand Kristin Cavallari Always Wears Is on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We have a list of items we know are on our Nordstrom shopping list. We need our essentials: our tees, our shorts, our socks and, of course, our jeans. Buying high-quality jeans is definitely always worth it considering how disappointing the cheaper ones can be, and this is our shot to grab so many top brands at majorly marked-down prices!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Kristin Cavallari Blooms in a Bustier Floral Dress & Her New Favorite Chunky Sandals

Kristin Cavallari proved this weekend that all you need for the perfect summer outfit is a go-to pair of sandals. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Hills” alumna debuted an effortlessly chic evening ensemble as she got dressed up at home. The outfit featured a V. Chapman bustier-style dress with spaghetti straps, floral print and tiered skirt; similar designs retail for upwards of $435 on the brand’s website.
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Cardi B opens up about her Pregnancy

Fans were made aware that Cardi B is pregnant after her performance on the BET Awards with the Migos. Well now, she has unleashed many photos from her maternity shoot and has revealed how she feels about being a mother again. Many fans are aware of the trials and tribulations...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Whitney Port just bravely opened up about her miscarriage and fertility struggles

Fashion icon and The Hills: New Beginnings star, Whitney Port, just bravely discussed how she's feeling following her second miscarriage – something she's spoken about candidly in the past, in the hopes of helping others. Whitney shared her recent thoughts through an Instagram Story, while meeting her newborn nephew, Tate, and remarking that her own child was due to have been born during the same week.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Spencer Pratt Says His The Hills: New Beginnings Co-Stars Are The “Worst People Ever”

There aren’t enough crystals in the world to calm Spencer Pratt’s ego. The Pratt Daddy Crystal maven has to be one of the most ridiculous reality TV villains of all time, (that’s a sincere compliment). Spencer knew from day one of his time on The Hills how to push people’s buttons – just ask Lauren Conrad who literally […] The post Spencer Pratt Says His The Hills: New Beginnings Co-Stars Are The “Worst People Ever” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Relationship Adviceverywellmind.com

How to Start Dating After Divorce

Like all major life changes, going through a divorce can be a very stressful time. No matter how long you were married, the act of parting from the person in life you may have been closest to can be jarring, hard, and heartbreaking. Hopefully, you went through the process assured that it was the right move, asked yourself all the necessary questions beforehand, and talked to your kids thoroughly about it.
Women's Healthklif.com

Amanda Knox Opens Up About Her Painful Miscarriage

Amanda Knox is recounting the pain and “betrayal” she felt after suffering a miscarriage. Opening up in a new episode of her podcast “Labyrinths,” Knox admitted that she and husband Christopher Robinson had been trying for a baby, but the joy of finally getting pregnant would soon be overshadowed by the death of their unborn child.
Theater & Dancestarradiovegas.com

J-Lo Opens Up About Her Life Amid New Ben Affleck Relationship

Jennifer Lopez has finally opened up for the first time since she’s rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck, sharing how blissful her life is right now, Yahoo! Life reports. “I’m super happy,” the 51-year-old singer said in a new interview. “I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Zendaya Opened Up About How Special It Is to Grow Up With Her 'Spider-Man' Co-Stars

Time and time again, we've seen how growing up in Hollywood can have an emotional and mental toll on young actors. Zendaya knows very well how it feels to grow up in Hollywood, which she mentioned in her recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, sharing how "special" it's been and how "grateful" she is to have had her Spider-Man co-stars by her side these last five years.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Lo Bosworth Details Her Ongoing Struggle With "Trauma" Caused by The Hills

Watch: Lo Bosworth Details Her Recovery From Traumatic Brain Injury. Lo Bosworth has absolutely no desire to release her inhibitions or feel the rain on her skin. The 34-year-old reality TV personality, who rose to prominence on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County before becoming a regular part of spinoff The Hills, reminisced about her years in the limelight during an appearance on the podcast Unzipped that was released on Wednesday, June 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy