Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Dating After Her Divorce

Kristin Cavallari opened up about dating after divorce after returning to "The Hills: New Beginnings" for the MTV series' June 23 episode. During a catch-up with her former co-star Audrina Patridge, 36, Cavallari, 34, admitted that while her split from Jay Cutler, 38, hasn't been easy, she now has a lot more time on her hands for other projects, including her many career endeavors and the rebuilding of her love life. "Before my divorce, I'd come out for two days max," Cavallari explained of her trips to Los Angeles from Nashville, according to a report shared by Us Weekly. "I'd, like, cram everything into two days. Now that I have my kids, half the time, I have more time. The only good thing about a divorce."