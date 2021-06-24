2021 Chargers Fantasy Football Preview: What does Justin Herbert do for an encore?
Record: 7 - 9 (17) RB: Austin Ekeler RB26, Joshua Kelley RB58, Justin Jackson RB68. That's what Herbert averaged in Fantasy points per game from Week 12 on, compared to 29.2 before. That's not just an arbitrary endpoint, either; that's when Austin Ekeler made his return from injury. You wouldn't think getting a dynamic playmaker like Ekeler would hurt Herbert, but he became a less aggressive downfield passer, with Ekeler earning so many short-area targets; Herbert's average intended air years was 7.7 per attempt before this point, compared to 6.9 after. Was this just Herbert hitting a rookie wall? Was it just bad coaching from the departed Anthony Lynn? Or, is Herbert better off focusing on taking chances down the field with his bevy of big-play receivers? It's a key question when considering Herbert's value as a perceived must-start Fantasy QB, as well as Ekeler's chances of being an elite Fantasy RB in his own right. I'm inclined to think Ekeler can still play a huge part in an Alvin Kamara-like role in Joe Lombardi's offense, but finding the right balance is going to be the key to unlocking this offense's obvious potential.www.cbssports.com
