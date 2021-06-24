2021 Chargers Fantasy Football Preview: What does Justin Herbert do for an encore?

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley wants the offense to "run through Herbert," according to Hayley Elwood of the team's official website. Formerly the Rams' defensive coordinator, Staley figures to primarily focus on the other side of the ball, yet he clearly understands that Herbert is his most important player by a mile. The fifth overall pick from the 2020 draft set an NFL rookie record with 31 passing touchdowns, also adding five additional scores (and 234 more yards) on the ground. Herbert will again have Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and RB Austin Ekeler at his disposal this season, while Jared Cook is replacing Hunter Henry (Patriots) as the top tight end. Perhaps most important, the Chargers added three new starters for the offensive line, signing center Corey Linsley and LG Matt Feiler before using a first-round pick on Northwestern LT Rashawn Slater. The unit may need some time to gel, but it's the best collection of blocking talent the Chargers have put together in years. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi couldn't have asked for a better situation, getting his second shot as an OC after a respectable stint with the Lions in 2014-15.