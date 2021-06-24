Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTIES At 1253 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Shoreline Park, or near Waveland. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington and Shoreline Park. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 270 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 18. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.