John Cena Talks About Fighting His Brother At Other Brother’s Wedding

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week and talked about crashing the wedding of his brother Matt Cena back in the summer of 2009, while fighting with one of his brothers, Dan Cena. Cena revealed that he paid for the open bar at the wedding,...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

