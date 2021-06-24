Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

kanw.com
 19 days ago

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — Oil pumped from Native American lands in the U.S. increased almost tenfold since 2009 to more than 130 million barrels annually, bringing new wealth to a handful of tribes. Other tribes left out of the drilling boom have become increasingly outspoken against fossil fuels as climate change's impacts grow worse. Drilling on tribal lands is overseen by the federal government and burning that oil produces greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to millions of vehicles. With huge reserves of fossil fuels on tribal lands still untapped, the Biden administration faces competing pressures to help develop them even as it seeks to curb emissions.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Economy#Drought#Ap Us Biden Vs#Native American#The Albuquerque Journal#The U S Air Force#Democratic#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy