‘Master Chef’ Eclipses ‘Kids Say The Darndest Things’ Finale, Takes Wednesday Ratings; ABC’s ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ Tops Viewers
The entertaining moments of Kids Say The Darndest Things‘ season finale was no match for the sharp chefs of Master Chef Wednesday evening. The Tiffany Haddish-hosted CBS variety show drew in a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.98 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live + Same Day fast affiliates. Kids Say The Darndest Things, upon its season finale, remained consistent in ratings from its CBS premiere in May (0.3, 3.56M) but dropped %16 in viewers.deadline.com
