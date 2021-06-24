Cancel
‘Master Chef’ Eclipses ‘Kids Say The Darndest Things’ Finale, Takes Wednesday Ratings; ABC’s ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ Tops Viewers

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
The entertaining moments of Kids Say The Darndest Things‘ season finale was no match for the sharp chefs of Master Chef Wednesday evening. The Tiffany Haddish-hosted CBS variety show drew in a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.98 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live + Same Day fast affiliates. Kids Say The Darndest Things, upon its season finale, remained consistent in ratings from its CBS premiere in May (0.3, 3.56M) but dropped %16 in viewers.

Deadline

