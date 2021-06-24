Will Johnson: ‘I think July will be a big month for (Michigan)’

The nation's top linebacker in the 2023 class, Drayk Bowen, released his top 12 schools on Saturday. The Indiana native included Ole Miss. "I had a really cool experience at the Ole Miss camp," Bowen said after the June 8th camp was over. "I learned a lot from coaches (D.J.) Durkin and (Alex) Garwig. Meeting coach (Lane) Kiffin was awesome as well. We went to the film room, and they had my film on one side and their film on the other side. They did a good job showing me how I would be used in their defense. It was very organized and matter of fact. They have a pro mentality."