Storage Wars' Jarrod Schulz Gearing Up For Trial, Denies Domestic Altercation Incident With Ex Brandi Passante

By Jessica Rawden
Jarrod Schulz, a longtime star of A&E’s popular reality series Storage Wars, made headlines in recent weeks after an alleged altercation with ex-partner Brandi Passante. The two had previously had been life partners and had shared a business together, but had split by the time the last season of Storage Wars was filming. Now, Schulz is denying that he pushed Passante while gearing up for the trial that's landed him in the news.

