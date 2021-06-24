Suns' Chris Paul: Officially listed as available

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePaul (COVID-19 protocols) is officially listed as available for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers. As expected, Paul will be making his return after missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals due to contracting the coronavirus. The news has resulted in the Suns, who are up 2-0, being slight favorites for their first road game of the series. Paul's performance in Round 2 during the sweep of the Nuggets was exceptional, as the veteran averaged 25.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 62.7 percent from the field, 75.0 percent from three and 100 percent from the charity stripe.

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
Chris Paul, Monty Williams Were 'Ticked Off' Devin Booker Was an All-NBA Snub

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and veteran point guard Chris Paul were not pleased to see Devin Booker left off the All-NBA teams that were announced Tuesday. "He and I were both ticked off last night that Booker wasn't on the All-NBA team. That's pretty much a joke," Williams told reporters. "And I'm beside myself that we didn't have anybody on the All-Defensive team."
Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
Chris Paul’s serious plea to the Phoenix Suns to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was absolutely unstoppable in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals, giving Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns a ton of things to worry about. The two-time MVP carried the franchise an all-important 120-100 blowout win to cut the Suns’ lead to just 2-1 and now, Paul believes his team has to adjust in a major way to make sure they make it hard for Giannis for the rest of the series.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBA Finals: Suns' Monty Williams irked by free-throw disparity in Game 3, but numbers tell a different tale

The Phoenix Suns were blown out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals 120-100 by the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday night, and whistles were certainly a part of that defeat. Two key Suns, DeAndre Ayton and Cam Johnson, racked up five fouls in the loss, and Ayton did so early enough that he had to sit out the bulk of the second half. In the 24 minutes he sat, the Bucks outscored the Suns by 14 points. In total, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took more free throws (17) than the entire Phoenix roster (16).

