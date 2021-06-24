Cancel
Ben Simmons trade future: 76ers brass discussing options with agent Rich Paul ahead of NBA Draft, per report

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Philadelphia 76ers tumbled out of the playoffs in the second round at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, critics pointed to point guard Ben Simmons as the biggest reason why the team faltered in the seven-game series. He averaged 10 points and 8.6 assists against the Hawks, which wouldn't be so bad if he wasn't making over $30 million this season, and still owed $147 million over the next four years. His shooting has been the chief grievance since he's been in the league, and although Simmons and the team are committed to improving his shot this offseason, trading the All-Star has also been discussed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

