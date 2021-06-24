Cancel
Mercer County, NJ

Bicyclist Struck, Airlifted After Mercer County Collision

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
Scene of bicycle-car collision in Hopewell Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a bicyclist struck by a car in Mercer County, authorities said.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on a curvy, wood-lined stretch of Bear Tavern Road near Maddock Road in Hopewell Township, initial reports said.

A female bicyclist in her 30s may have suffered a head injury, according to an unconfirmed report.

A medevac helicopter was requested to airlift her to an area hospital, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
