Bicyclist Struck, Airlifted After Mercer County Collision

Scene of bicycle-car collision in Hopewell Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a bicyclist struck by a car in Mercer County, authorities said.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on a curvy, wood-lined stretch of Bear Tavern Road near Maddock Road in Hopewell Township, initial reports said.

A female bicyclist in her 30s may have suffered a head injury, according to an unconfirmed report.

A medevac helicopter was requested to airlift her to an area hospital, reports said.

