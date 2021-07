With Forza Horizon 5 set to release this November, developer Playground Games has shifted some of its attention away from new content updates for 2018’s Forza Horizon 4. In this month’s edition of Forza Monthly, the developers announced that Forza Horizon 4’s next update will be the final one to bring new content to the game. Ever since its launch, the game has received brand new content with every major update but unfortunately, it is time to move on.