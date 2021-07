SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post this week it will add deputies to downtown areas starting this weekend. "Starting this weekend, tourists and Riverwalk merchants alike will see a new sight on the Riverwalk. BCSO deputies, in their readily identifiable Stetsons will be conducting foot patrols along the Riverwalk. Sheriff Javier Salazar met with downtown business leaders who requested a more pronounced presence along the tourist attraction area. BCSO SCORE deputies will be conducting extra patrols at least throughout the summer months."