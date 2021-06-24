Search for suspect accused of shooting Daytona Police officer intensifies

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — A “multi-agency manhunt” for the suspect who shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head has now spread beyond Florida.

On Thursday officials with Daytona Beach police confirmed that the search for Othal Wallace had extended to parts of Georgia, specifically the Atlanta area.

Wallace may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California plates 7TNX532 and is believed to be armed.

The investigation began Wednesday evening when the officer radioed dispatchers that he was on Kingston Avenue investigating a suspicious vehicle, according to the police department. After several minutes, the officer stopped responding to other units calling him on the radio.

When police responded to his location, they found the officer lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was then transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Daytona Beach police released a portion of the officer’s body camera footage of the incident Wednesday evening that showed the moments that led up to the shooting.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of 29-year-old Othal Wallace and that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young said the officer has been with the department for three years, and described him as dedicated.

“I’m extremely heartbroken, especially because this particular cop, knowing him, if he were to pull through this, this cop would do everything in his power to get back on the job and continue serving the citizens of this community. And he would do so with zero hatred or malice in heart”, Young said.

As news of the shooting spread, messages of support began pouring out from law enforcement agencies across Central Florida.

A prayer service has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday outside Halifax Hospital.

