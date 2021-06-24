Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

SBA Inches Forward on 'Save Our Stages' Relief - But for Most Venues, Money Remains Out of Reach

By Jem Aswad
Register Citizen
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest update to the long-running saga of the $16 billion “Save Our Stages” relief fund for independent venues and theaters — which was signed into law on Dec. 27 but has only just begun to send out money to the venues — the Small Business Administration, which distributes the funds, has finally begun to make progress on notifying venues that they will be receiving emergency relief.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variety The Sba#Congresspeople#Senate#Office Of Capital Access#Nederlander Concerts#Outback Presents#Madison House#Billboard#Lance Sterling#Sterling Venue Ventures#Canyon Club#Niva#Live Nation#Aeg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Small BusinessBillboard

SBA Has Approved 43% of Shuttered Venue Grant Applications

The Small Business Administration has so far notified nearly half of the 15,026 independent venue owners, promoters, movie theaters and other live entertainment businesses who have applied for Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, according to numbers released Monday (July 12). Of those notified of their awards, 2,374 are live music venue...
Fresno, CAFresno Business Journal

Regular SBA lending thrives even during Covid relief efforts

Beginning in March 2020, banks were busy juggling Covid-19 relief as Congress sent it down the pipeline. Meanwhile, they were still writing regular business loans. The Small Business Administration’s 7(a) loans are one of the main ways that the agency supports small businesses. The loans cap out at $5 million and help entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground, promising low interest rates and long repayment terms. The loans are designated for working capital, business expansions and purchasing new business supplies — very different from the $800 billion in Paycheck Protection Program lending.
Small BusinessThe Daily News Online

SBA extends COVID relief deadline for small businesses

Local government organizations, non-profits and others who assist certain businesses with applying to a federal program to help them recover from COVID-19 have until July 23 to submit proposals to the Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA will accept applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program for about a...
Small Businessslenterprise.com

SBA renews council to address COVID relief inequities in underserved areas

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). The council will address the inequality of implementation of COVID programs within underserved communities. Established in 2010, the council has been inactive since early 2020. “The...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Over $100M secured in federal funding for Defense Appropriations Bill

Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13), the Vice Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, has secured $100 million in federal funding for research and development initiatives that he says could benefit Northeast Ohio businesses and universities. The funding can be used for additive manufacturing, hypersonics, advanced industrial coatings, and renewable energy technologies,...
New York City, NYDaily Gazette

EDITORIAL: State must address overdue utility bill crisis

The covid state of emergency might be officially over and winter might be a several months away, but the crisis facing more than a million New Yorkers with regard to keeping the power on in their homes hasn’t subsided. The state needs to make sure that people who could not...
Durham, NHunh.edu

Building Your Community Resources for Local Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of our local communities and economies. They start new businesses, create jobs, provide essential goods and services, and build vibrant and diverse communities and economies. When entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses, communities’ benefit. They don’t just create jobs within their own companies, they support other local businesses as well. When an entrepreneur grows their business, they increase their spending on local goods and services. To grow their economies, communities need to invest in building their entrepreneurs ecosystem and develop resources and systems that support local entrepreneurs.
Congress & CourtsRadio Business Report

House Committee Earmarks $20M For NextGen Warning System

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday recommended $20 million for public broadcasting’s Next Generation Warning System within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the Fiscal Year 2022 Homeland Security Appropriations Bill. This funding would help support public broadcasting’s work in alert and warning and public safety...
Seminole County, FLclick orlando

Seminole County launches mortgage assistance program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County government opened a new application portal Monday to provide emergency mortgage payment assistance to residents. The program will be divvying up $1.6 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds. “This is a very long-term difficult process to put together and we did it in...
Advocacyandnowuknow.com

Equitable Food Initiative Appoints David Cea as Workforce Development Specialist; Gretta Siebentritt Comments

WASHINGTON, DC - This week is starting off with a bang, as it's only Monday and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) has already announced a new member joining its team. The certification organization revealed that it will be welcoming David Cea as its new Workforce Development Specialist, stepping in to help deliver comprehensive training to EFI’s leadership teams, provide supervisor training and orientation, and support workforce education.
Congress & Courtscbia.com

Restaurant Relief Fund Exhausted, Calls for Congress to Act

CBIA has called for Congress to add additional dollars to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was closed this week after exhausting its original $28.6 billion allocation. The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the closure of fund July 2. The fund was part of the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress...

Comments / 0

Community Policy