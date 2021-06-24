SBA Inches Forward on 'Save Our Stages' Relief - But for Most Venues, Money Remains Out of Reach

Entrepreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of our local communities and economies. They start new businesses, create jobs, provide essential goods and services, and build vibrant and diverse communities and economies. When entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses, communities’ benefit. They don’t just create jobs within their own companies, they support other local businesses as well. When an entrepreneur grows their business, they increase their spending on local goods and services. To grow their economies, communities need to invest in building their entrepreneurs ecosystem and develop resources and systems that support local entrepreneurs.