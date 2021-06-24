Layn Natural Ingredients investing in growth
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Layn Natural Ingredients plans to invest $148 million to expand infrastructure, drive innovation and ensure a globally secure supply chain. A direct-manufacturer of stevia and monk fruit natural sweetener extracts, Layn produces additional botanical extracts including pomegranate, rosemary and sophora japonica, as well as tea extracts such as green tea, black tea, oolong and pu’er. The company’s new manufacturing facility is expected to be completed in three years and will have capacity to process an additional 4,000 tonnes of stevia leaf extract per year.www.bakingbusiness.com
