Sartell, MN

Your Turn: Rethink route of Riverside trail in Sartell

St. Cloud Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Sartell is planning on adding a walking trail along Cty Rd 1 (River Road) from Sartell Street (near the Riverboat Depot) to 12th Street North The current plan has the 8-foot wide trail, with a 4-foot wide or greater buffer, going along the east side of the road so the community has better access to the river. They will put in crosswalks at Veterans and Watab Park, Fourth Street North (on the north side of the intersection), Seventh Street North with a pedestrian island in the center roadway for safety (on the north side of the intersection) and at 12th Street North (on the south side of the intersection).

