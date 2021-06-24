Cancel
Dissecting Inflammation to Understand Chronic Disease in Type 2 Diabetes

By J. Craig Venter Institute
Fox5 KVVU
 19 days ago

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientists are pursuing novel strategy to understand the source of inflammation in chronic diseases at the molecular level. They’re discovering that inside cells, early genes regulate inflammatory networks before disease happens. Dr. Marcelo Freire, associate professor of genomic medicine and infectious diseases at The J. Craig Venter Institute, is among the scientists conducting this provocative research and he’s the lead and senior author of a recent study, “Transcriptomics of type 2 diabetic and healthy human neutrophils.”

