Laurinburg, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9NFr_0aeH5hgD00

Break-in

LAURINBURG — Restoring Hope Center on North Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a church member observed through a camera a black male attempting to gain entry into a church. No entry was made and no damage was done. Officers attempted to locate the male but were unsuccessful.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Third Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had entered the residence and removed a 55-inch TV along with a push lawn mower totaling $700. There was also $50 damage done to the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Norris Storage Buildings reported to the police department on Wednesday that an unknown person had removed a black 16-foot trailer valued at $2,500 from the business.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tyler Joseph Cates, 29, of Turnpike Road was arrested Tuesday on order for arrests out of Richmond and Scotland counties including for two counts of felony probation violation, two counts of second-degree trespassing, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of first-degree trespassing. He was given a $14,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Berry Locklear, 58, of the Clinton Inn was arrested Wednesday for warrants on breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering in Richmond County along with resist, delay and obstruct. He was given an $11,500 bond.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Inmate stabbed at Scotland Correctional

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Scotland Correctional Institution on Monday. According to Communications Officer for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety John Bull, the incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. when an inmate was assaulted with a homemade weapon in a housing unit by another inmate.

