Two Charged With Assault, Stealing Lumber

Joseph DePietro and Erzsebet Gyulai (Photos courtesy Ocean County Jail)

MANCHESTER – Township police have charged a man and a woman for an assault that took place last weekend.

Joseph DePietro, 67, and Erzsebet Gyulai, 57, were arrested without incident on June 22, 2021 in connection with the assault that occurred around 8:20 p.m. on the evening of June 18, on Robin Street address in the Cedar Glen West section of the township.

Police responded after a report of an assault which had just occurred. Upon their arrival, they found a 63-year-old township resident with numerous facial and head injuries. Prior to police arrival, the assailants fled the scene.

The victim was examined by members of the township EMS and transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.

Township police Detectives Adam Emmons and Joseph Fastige responded and identified DePietro and Gyulai as being responsible. This was possible due to information that was received from several witnesses who identified them as lumber thieves from the suspect images that were posted and circulated on police social media pages.

Also assisting in the investigation were detectives from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Due to the investigation into the incident, DePietro and Gyulai were charged with simple assault, burglary, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit crimes, and three counts of possession of weapons for unlawful purposes.

After they were placed under arrest, they were transported to the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The Manchester Township Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in the investigation, especially the township residents who did not hesitate to help a victim in need.

Those with information regarding any investigations are encouraged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at manchesterpolicenj.com. Tips may also be submitted through private messages on our social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok).