Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester Township, NJ

Two Charged With Assault, Stealing Lumber

By Bob Vosseller
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHCko_0aeH4sBB00
Joseph DePietro and Erzsebet Gyulai (Photos courtesy Ocean County Jail)

MANCHESTER – Township police have charged a man and a woman for an assault that took place last weekend.

Joseph DePietro, 67, and Erzsebet Gyulai, 57, were arrested without incident on June 22, 2021 in connection with the assault that occurred around 8:20 p.m. on the evening of June 18, on Robin Street address in the Cedar Glen West section of the township.

Police responded after a report of an assault which had just occurred. Upon their arrival, they found a 63-year-old township resident with numerous facial and head injuries. Prior to police arrival, the assailants fled the scene.

The victim was examined by members of the township EMS and transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.

Township police Detectives Adam Emmons and Joseph Fastige responded and identified DePietro and Gyulai as being responsible. This was possible due to information that was received from several witnesses who identified them as lumber thieves from the suspect images that were posted and circulated on police social media pages.

Also assisting in the investigation were detectives from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Due to the investigation into the incident, DePietro and Gyulai were charged with simple assault, burglary, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit crimes, and three counts of possession of weapons for unlawful purposes.

After they were placed under arrest, they were transported to the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The Manchester Township Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in the investigation, especially the township residents who did not hesitate to help a victim in need.

Those with information regarding any investigations are encouraged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at manchesterpolicenj.com. Tips may also be submitted through private messages on our social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok).

Comments / 5

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber#Head Injuries#Police#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Man Charged With Owning 550 Bags Of Heroin

MANCHESTER – A man is facing drug and other charges after police found over 500 bags of heroin in his car. On July 8, the Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team pulled over a Jeep near the intersection of Pemberton Street and Lawrence Avenue, in the Pine Lake Park section of the township after observing multiple violations. The driver, identified as Alexander Laboy, 22, of Absecon, gave officers a false name and was later found possessing a knife which was concealed within the inner waistband of his underwear, police said.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Prosecutor’s Office Welcomes New Detective

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is proud to welcome Detective Michelle Bonilla. Detective Bonilla began her law enforcement career with the Linden Police Department and will be assigned to the Special Victims Unit. Welcome to the Office Detective Bonilla. Pictured are First Assistant Michael T. Nolan, Jr.,...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Indicted After DWI Crash

WHITING – A Whiting man has been indicted for Aggravated Assault and Assault by Automobile after colliding into another car while driving under the influence. In November 2, 2020, Berkeley Township Police responded to the area of West Pinewald Keswick Road regarding a two-car crash. After investigating the scene, police...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage Suspect Sought By Cops

TOMS RIVER – A motorcyclist is being investigated by police for getting off his bike and punching the hood and windshield of another vehicle. The driver was described as a Caucasian man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black helmet, a black hooded sweatshirt with gold lettering on the back, black gloves, black shirt, and white sneakers. He was riding a black and white Yamaha Ninja sports bike.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Indicted For Murder

LAKWOOD – A Lakewood man has been indicted for murder after stabbing someone, resulting in their death. On August 31, 2020, the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to a business on 2nd Ave in Lakewood after multiple 911 calls were made regarding a stabbing. Once police arrived, they found Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz, age 29, with a stab wound to his chest.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

More Overnight Car Thefts Occur In Jackson

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department is again reminding residents to lock their cars and not to leave the keys inside as more thefts take place in the town. On July 5 at 4:29 a.m., P.O. Nicholas Kokich responded to a home on Mill Pond Road about a car theft. The resident said that his 2018 Dodge Durango was stolen from his driveway after receiving a Ring alert on his phone and saw two unidentified males enter the car. Police said that the key fob had been left in the vehicle overnight.
Lacey Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Local Dispatcher Charged For Stealing Money From EMS

LACEY – A Lacey Township dispatcher has been charged for theft after allegedly stealing over $4,500 from a volunteer EMS organization. Matthew Bender, age 33, of Lacey Township, volunteers with the Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Service (LHEMS) and is a current dispatcher with the Lacey Township Police Department. He was in charge of maintaining the LHEMS website and also had access to the LHEMS PayPal account.
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Street Crimes Unit Makes Drug Arrests

BRICK – The last two weeks of June were busy ones for the Township Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) who arrested five people in four separate incidents involving illegal drug activity. The first arrests occurred on June 17 as a result of two subjects making a hand-to-hand deal that was...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Narcotics Investigation Leads To Four Arrests

TOMS RIVER – A drug dealing operation was shut down by multiple law enforcement agencies on June 29, according to an announcement by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Elex Hyman, 49, and Jamie Steen, 38, both of Barnegat used a home for cocaine storage and distribution, police said. Detectives...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Woman Indicted On Murder Charge

OCEAN COUNTY – Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced the indictment of Brick Township resident Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 49, by an Ocean County Grand Jury on a charge of murder for the death of her 32-year-old wife Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus. Gavilanez-Alectus was also indicted on charges of Possession of a Weapon...
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Police: More Car Burglaries In Jackson

JACKSON – The Jackson Township Police Department are asking residents to make sure they lock their cars as more burglaries occur in the area. In the early hours of June 28, Police Officer Nicholas Kokich arrived at a home on Derose Lane regarding a theft. The resident told police that he was leaving to go to work when he found that his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen from where it had been parked in front of the house.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing $3K Worth Of Tools

MANCHESTER – A Whiting man has been arrested for theft and burglary after stealing $3,000 worth of tools from a resident’s garage. On June 28, Patrolman Robert Maccaquano of the Manchester Township Police Department’s Patrol Bureau went to a home on Beckerville Road regarding a reported burglary and theft. The resident told police that someone had entered his garage and car and stolen about $3,000 worth of tools.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Police Find 100 Bags Of Heroin During Car Search

JACKSON – After pulling over a car, police discover 100 bags of heroin packaged for sale inside. On June 29 around 10:45 p.m., detectives from the Jackson Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit pulled over a Mercedes Benz on South New Prospect Road. After investigating the car, police found 100 bags of heroin packaged for sale as well as $250.
Ocean Gate, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Police Officer, EMT Remembered By Community

BERKELEY – A community is mourning the loss of Richard Foster II, who served as a fire police officer and EMT. Foster, 75, was an EMT with the Bayville First Aid Squad. “He loved to help his community. He was part of the Berkeley Girls Softball League for about 20 years,” according to his obituary.

Comments / 5

Community Policy