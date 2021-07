Back in 2014, one drag queen became instant meme gold by dropping into a death-defying dip while announcing her entrance into the Werk Room: “Oh y’all wanted a twist, eh? Come on, Season 6, let’s get sickening!” Laganja Estranja’s high-energy entrance quickly became one of the most iconic moments in Drag Race history, and after seven years away from the franchise, Laganja finally made her return to give the fans everything they’ve been wanting. The dancing diva was revealed as the lip sync assassin at the end of the Thursday, July 1 episode of All Stars 6, and to say that she stole the show would be a massive understatement.