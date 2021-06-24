Cancel
Health

Over 150 Houston Hospital Workers Fired or Resigned Due to Non-Vaccination Status

By Euni Han
Entrepreneur
 19 days ago

One hundred fifty-three workers at Houston Methodist hospital system have lost their jobs because they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Yahoo News. On June 12th, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes dismissed an employee lawsuit claiming the vaccines are dangerous,...

Lynn Hughes
#Vaccination#Houston Hospital Workers#Yahoo News#Nazi
Health
Jobs
Vaccines
