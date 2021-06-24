Anti-hazing bill Collin's Law approved in House committee, onto floor vote Friday
Harsher penalties for hazing could be on the horizon as a committee of the Ohio House of Representatives approved Collin's Law Thursday. Senate Bill 126 is another step closer to becoming state law after being approved by the House's criminal justice committee could arrive on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk by next week. The bill would create harsher penalties for hazing, a statewide curriculum for college students about hazing and more transparency at the university level.www.dispatch.com
