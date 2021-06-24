Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Anti-hazing bill Collin's Law approved in House committee, onto floor vote Friday

Columbus Dispatch
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarsher penalties for hazing could be on the horizon as a committee of the Ohio House of Representatives approved Collin's Law Thursday. Senate Bill 126 is another step closer to becoming state law after being approved by the House's criminal justice committee could arrive on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk by next week. The bill would create harsher penalties for hazing, a statewide curriculum for college students about hazing and more transparency at the university level.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Senate Bill#Greek#Ohio University#Brotherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

North Carolina Senators Approve Medical Marijuana Bill In Committee

A key North Carolina Senate committee on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The Senate Judiciary Committee, which first heard testimony on the proposal last week, approved the legislation in a voice vote. It must still move through three additional panels before potentially being considered on the floor.
Congress & CourtsCNN

House votes to establish committee to investigate Capitol riot

Pelosi won't say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to Jan. 6 select committee. At a news conference this morning focused on infrastructure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack and if so who it would be.
Columbus, OHDaily Advocate

House approves Manchester’s farmer tax credit bill

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) Tuesday announced the Ohio House has approved House Bill 95, her bipartisan legislation that creates a beginner farmer tax credit to assist one generation of farmers to the next. The bill allows income tax credits for established farmers as they sell or rent...
Healthwksu.org

DeWine Unclear on Signing Anti-Vaccine Bill Into Law

Now that Ohio lawmakers have passed a bill that prevents public schools and colleges from mandating that students and employees get COVID vaccines, the attention turns to Gov. Mike DeWine. Will he sign it?. DeWine wasn’t answering questions from reporters who attended a bill signing ceremony about whether he will...
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Anti-hazing Collin's Law headed to Gov. DeWine's desk Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just four months after a hazing incident led to the death of Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz, Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign legislation to help prevent hazing in the state. Collins Law was reintroduced back in March after Foltz's death. The law is...
Columbus, OHohio.gov

Governor DeWine Signs Collin's Law

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today signed Senate Bill 126 into law, also known as Collin's Law. Collin's Law is Ohio's Anti Hazing Act, enacting a number of changes intended to end hazing and any cultural issues that allow hazing to persist. "Simply put - we cannot tolerate hazing," said...
Ohio StateFox 19

Anti-hazing legislation becomes law in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed anti-hazing legislation into law Tuesday morning. The legislation, known as Collin’s Law, increases criminal penalties for hazing activities such as forced drug or alcohol consumption. It also widened the scope of who can be punished for participating or allowing hazing to happen.
Ohio Statekentwired.com

Kent State expresses support of Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, Collin’s Law

Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to sign the Anti-Hazing act known as Collin’s Law Tuesday, which will make Ohio the 11th state to make hazing a felony. Collin’s Law, which is also known as Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, will increase criminal penalties for hazing of any kind which includes forced consumption of alcohol or drugs. It will also widen the scope of who can receive punishment for participating in or allowing hazing.
Lawohiocapitaljournal.com

Collin’s Law signed to prevent hazing tragedies

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed anti-hazing legislation into law on Tuesday, setting into motion what university leaders and parents of hazing victims call a change in culture. Collin’s Law was signed as parents of Ohio University student Collin Wiant and Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz looked on, marking...
Collegesheraldstaronline.com

Time long past for Collin’s Law

For too long, colleges have had a look-the-other-way mentality when it came to fraternity (and sorority) hazing. For generations, these practices have gone beyond simple bullying of students or stunts to prove “worthiness” for joining — though that is bad enough. Hazing too often moves into dangerous and even deadly territory, with multiple students dying in their quest to fit in.
Ohio Statecleveland19.com

Bill to increase criminal penalties for hazing acts signed into law by Ohio governor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign a bill into law on Tuesday that would stiffen the criminal penalties for suspects who commit acts of hazing. The governor will be joined by several Ohio lawmakers and university officials, as well as the parents of two college students who died during separate hazing incidents, for a 10 a.m. ceremony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy