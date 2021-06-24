Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

5 things to do for Independence Day besides fireworks

By Shepard Price
Huron Daily Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks are facing a national shortage this summer due to 2020 sales and shipping issues. That is likely impacting firework availability around Michigan, as it is in various locations across the Midwest. While fireworks have been legal in Michigan since 2012, with municipalities having the ability to determine days and times when they're allowed, there might not be enough to go around this Independence Day.

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Firework#Midwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, MOnewspressnow.com

Area cities celebrating Independence Day with events and firework displays in Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Area cities and are hosting multiple events for families and fireworks displays beginning Saturday night and ending on Sunday evening. CoMo 200, the Mayor's Task Force on Bicentennial Celebration Planning, is hosting a weekend of events culminating in its main bicentennial celebration on Sunday, July 4, which was co-organized with the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

Second Adopt-A-Highway cleanup coming Saturday

MICHIGAN — Motorists should be on the lookout beginning Saturday as Adopt-A-Highway volunteers fan out along state roadways from Calumet to Kalamazoo picking up litter. Participants in the Michigan Department of Transportation program will clean highway roadsides from July 17-25 during the second of three scheduled pickups this year. Every...
Maine StateHuron Daily Tribune

Fewer than 20,000 Mainers age 70 and older still need shots

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The number of Maine residents who are age 70 or older and have not had their final dose of coronavirus vaccine has fallen below 20,000. Maine has one of the oldest median ages in the country at about 45. The state, like most, prioritized getting coronavirus vaccines to older residents when they first became available.
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Tribune Throwback: A look back to July 1959

Since 1876, the Huron Daily Tribune has been a key historian in the area by documenting the happenings in Huron County, the Upper Thumb and beyond. The Tribune is delving into its extensive archives to share with its readers a glimpse of the past to reminisce, and be mindful of history as they decide the future.
Lansing, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Lansing resident cleans up east side one underpass at a time

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Every day after work is the same for Ryan Kost: He loads his Chevy Blazer with contractor bags, a wheelbarrow and gardening tools and searches for a corner of Lansing to clean up. Most often, his journeys land him in his own neighborhood, the east side,...
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

Vendors, attendees converge on Cannabusiness Michigan Summit

For people looking to succeed and expand in the marijuana industry, the Cannabusiness Industrial Marketplace Michigan Summit and Expo is the place to be this week. On Tuesday, about 150 vendors from the industry descended on Mount Pleasant at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort for the start of a two-day event, where industry hopefuls can educate themselves and businesses can advertise their services.
LifestyleHuron Daily Tribune

Creenan: Making a trip out west

I have stated in past columns of my desire to go out and explore parts of Michigan I have never seen before. So over the Fourth of July weekend, I made good on that desire to make a three-and-a-half hour drive out to the not quite west coast of the Lower Peninsula.
Florida StateNewsweek

Florida Sinkhole Map: Where Have Incidents Been Reported In The State?

Sinkholes are a fairly common occurrence in Florida, making it tricky for residents seeking a home safe from the prospect. Those looking for information about where sinkholes have been reported can check a map maintained by the Florida Geological Survey on the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's (FDEP) website. However,...
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Light The Fireworks: It's Independence Day For Bulwark®

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulwark, the world's largest flame-resistant (FR) apparel brand, was recently sold to Redwood Capital Investments, LLC, marking a new era for the company as it transitions into a stand-alone workwear organization. We don't just make FR. We are FR. And now with our...
Public Healthnsjonline.com

Fireworks, parades return for Independence Day

A year after most official celebrations were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, cities and towns across North Carolina are preparing for fireworks shows, parades and community celebrations for this year’s Independence Day weekend. Here are a few cities with over-the-top celebrations on and just before July 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy