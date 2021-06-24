F9 Review: Heaven Or NOS Vegas?

At this point, it's a cliche to marvel at the curious tenure the "Fast & Furious" franchise has garnered over the last two decades. From a "Point Break" pastiche that swapped surfboards for modded street cars to a cinematic universe that somehow splits the difference between the James Bond films and the MCU, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the "Fast" famiglia have been through quite a lot. But with the COVID-delayed "F9" finally hitting the multiplex, the question on the lips of diehard fans and casuals alike remains the same. How many more of these can they reasonably make? Once you take some renaissance man gearheads from Echo Park into outer orbit (as this release does), where's left to drive? Time travel?