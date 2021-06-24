4-H Fair Season Looking Far Different Than a Year Ago

County fair season is ramping up around Indiana and it looks far different than a year ago. Last year, “The kids came in one day, showed their animals, and left,” says Hancock County 4-H Fair Board President Barb Pescitelli. “So, none of that camaraderie that is so important to the 4-H experience, the kids didn’t have a chance to experience the fair at all last year. We’ve put back in more of our normal fair schedule…so we’ve got more of that opportunity for these kids, who don’t necessarily see each other because they go to different school systems, to come in together and talk about their animals and talk about their projects and be able to just share that wonderful 4-H fair experience with each other.”