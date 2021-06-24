Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, IN

4-H Fair Season Looking Far Different Than a Year Ago

By Eric Pfeiffer
hoosieragtoday.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty fair season is ramping up around Indiana and it looks far different than a year ago. Last year, “The kids came in one day, showed their animals, and left,” says Hancock County 4-H Fair Board President Barb Pescitelli. “So, none of that camaraderie that is so important to the 4-H experience, the kids didn’t have a chance to experience the fair at all last year. We’ve put back in more of our normal fair schedule…so we’ve got more of that opportunity for these kids, who don’t necessarily see each other because they go to different school systems, to come in together and talk about their animals and talk about their projects and be able to just share that wonderful 4-H fair experience with each other.”

hoosieragtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hancock County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Hancock County, IN
Government
City
Shirley, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#County Fair#Animals#Fair Board#4 H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy