Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

ROGER EDDY: Once again, much more was said than done by Illinois lawmakers

Star Courier
 19 days ago

The spring session of the Illinois General Assembly is now history. At the beginning of the session, there was renewed hope that critical aspects of Illinois government might change. After all, for the first time in decades, the House had a new speaker. After nearly 40 years as House speaker, interrupted by a short two-year stint by Lee Daniels, Michael Madigan resigned as speaker and soon thereafter as a House member. Madigan is at the center of a highly publicized scandal involving Commonwealth Edison, as were several of Madigan’s lobbying cronies. Recently, Madigan’s former chief of staff, Tim Mapes, was indicted by a federal grand jury. Mapes has pleaded innocent to charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

www.starcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Justice, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Michael Madigan
Person
Rod Blagojevich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Senate#Commonwealth Edison#The General Assembly#New House#The Illinois House#Barnes Noble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Illinois State959theriver.com

Illinois Got 53 New Laws On Friday

Illinois continues to add new laws to the books. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed 53 new laws on Friday alone. So far this year, Pritzker has signed 97 new laws. The newest laws cover everything from a new media literacy class to allowing high school athletes to change their uniform for religious reasons. There’s no word how many laws Illinois has taken off the books this year.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump lawyers face tough questions over ridiculous election suit

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's 2020 defeat, his allied lawyers filed all kinds of strange lawsuits, including one in Michigan that peddled a variety of absurdities. A judge concluded in December that the case was based on nothing but "speculation and conjecture," at which point the far-right litigants voluntarily agreed to withdraw the suit.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Biden Slams ‘Selfish’ Trump Efforts To Overturn Election

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a forceful condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss while calling to address the threat of “raw and sustained election subversion” in upcoming elections. Key Facts. During a speech in Philadelphia, Biden took aim at Trump’s efforts to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy