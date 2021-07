Vocalists traditionally have a difficult time at Smooth Jazz but there are artists who defy the odds and classification. I remember seeing Nicole Henry at a showcase during my tenure as an SVP at Capitol Records at the start of her career. I remember being knocked out by her performance. Ironically, I passed up a chance to work with her when I started my own consultancy, not because I didn’t believe in her but because I did. Nicole has won so many Jazz Vocalist awards in the U.S and around the globe. Now she delivers a tune just right for the season. Once again our paths cross but this time I get to help her career and you will be “Feeling Good” hearing Nicole Henry on Atlanta ‘s Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.