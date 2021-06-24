Cancel
Technology

Harmony (ONE) to host even more Sushi DeFi products, incentives, and rewards

By Shaurya Malwa
cryptoslate.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarmony has extended its partnership with Ethereum DeFi dApp SushiSwap, as per a release shared today with CryptoSlate. Both platforms will soon introduce new product launches, liquidity mining incentives, rewards, and hackathons in the coming months. Full Suite Of Sushi DeFi Products. As Harmony reaches the second year anniversary of...

cryptoslate.com

Ethereum
