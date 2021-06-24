Letter to the Editor: Where's the help for Bishop Hill building?
I was pleased to read the story in today's (June 23) Star Courier about Courtney Stone's and others efforts to help save the state owned properties in Bishop Hill. What I don't understand is the article on the same page about a state agency awarding 100,000 state dollars to the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, especially when the buildings the state actually owns are falling down after years of deferred maintenance.www.starcourier.com
