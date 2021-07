I’d like to say that I’m not a gambling man. However, selling a used car at an auction can be just that. It has its ups and downs but may just net a seller more cash than selling privately. There’s always the possibility of a bidding war starting with your used vehicle, and you stand to benefit. For these reasons, I’ve decided to auction my beloved 2010 VW GTI over on Cars & Bids in the coming weeks. For now, let’s talk about how beneficial this may be for you the consumer.