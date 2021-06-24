Cancel
Britney Spears' testimony not only revealed what she's gone through, but our complicity in it

By Maegan Carberry, founder, birdbrain,, journalist
NBC News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late-pandemic America, Britney Spears’ conservatorship has become the lens through which we can see so many of our society's failings — or, at least, we're supposed to. We’re supposed to see that the way we viewed and treated women sucked, that the media sucked for participating in the patriarchy, Justin Timberlake sucked for profiting from it and that we sucked for salivating over every morsel of it. (We definitely "knew" Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, sucked at the time, but in retrospect maybe we shouldn’t have judged him so harshly either.)

Fox News

Britney Spears' conservator slams Jamie Spears' claims she blocked star's personal care, medical freedom

Britney Spears’ conservatorship team is apparently experiencing some in-house schism. On Tuesday, the pop star’s father submitted a court filing claiming his daughter’s court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, and temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, are the people pulling the strings which the singer alleges disallowed her to freely make her own decisions regarding medical and personal care choices.
CelebritiesPeople

Britney Spears' Conservator Slams Jamie Spears' Claim She's Responsible for Singer's 'Suffering'

Britney Spears' conservator Jodi Montgomery is responding to a new filing from Jamie Spears claiming she's responsible for Britney's "difficulties and suffering." In documents submitted to the court Wednesday, Britney's father Jamie, 68, expressed his "concern" that Montgomery "does not reflect Ms. Spears' wishes," as he made clear that he has not served as her personal conservator since September 2019 and wants the court to investigate.
CelebritiesSand Hills Express

Britney Spears’ father calls for investigation into her testimony

Britney Spears’ father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
CelebritiesWRAL

What’s Next for Britney Spears

For months since The New York Times’ documentary “Framing Britney Spears” exploded open the megastar’s court-sanctioned conservatorship — the arrangement under which her father and others have controlled her life — countless debates have swirled around her story. It’s raised questions about a legal system that would allow a once-estranged...
New York City, NYPosted by
Law & Crime

Father of Britney Spears Claims He Doesn’t Have Control Over His Daughter’s Uterus, Wants to Know If Her ‘Testimony Was Accurate’: Report

James “Jamie” Spears said in court filings late Tuesday that he does not have control over his daughter’s reproductive choices. Those claims, as reported by the New York Times, stand in stark contrast to recent on-the-record testimony from Britney Spears herself earlier this month. The beloved pop icon shocked the...
CelebritiesFox News

What's next for Britney Spears' conservatorship? Legal experts weigh in

After Wednesday’s bombshell court hearing, in which Britney Spears aired her concerns over the 13-year conservatorship that hangs over her, many are left with more questions than answers following the pop star’s address. In her testimony, Spears stated on the record that she didn’t feel she "was heard on any level" the last time she spoke to the court in 2019.
Los Angeles, CASlate

Britney Spears’ Testimony Does Not “Vindicate” the #FreeBritney Movement

In the week since Britney Spears’ devastating testimony in her conservatorship case in Los Angeles, there has been an outpouring of support for the singer and anger at those who brought her here—an affirmation that her words and wish for self-determination have finally been heard. There has also been something else. “The #FreeBritney Fans Were Right,” BuzzFeed News asserted in a headline. An Entertainment Weekly dispatch declared “the #FreeBritney movement finds vindication,” and the Cut suggested that “as Spears is about to speak publicly about her conservatorship, her fans are finally being taken seriously.” “People are jumping on the wagon like, ‘Oh my god. You guys were right,’ ” one #FreeBritney advocate told BuzzFeed News. That wagon seems to include much of the press.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

Britney Spears' Testimony Fallout Continues With Resignation of Lawyer

The fallout from Britney Spears' testimony continued on Tuesday as her lawyer announced that he wanted to resign. Samuel D. Ingham III came in for criticism after Spears told a Los Angeles court on June 23 that, under the conservatorship controlling her financial and personal affairs, she had not been able to choose her own legal counsel.

