De Witt County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for De Witt, McLean, Piatt by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: De Witt; McLean; Piatt The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northeastern De Witt County in central Illinois Southeastern McLean County in central Illinois Northeastern Piatt County in central Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1249 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Le Roy, Farmer City, Saybrook and Bellflower. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

