Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Vince Staples Announces New Graphic Novel Limbo Beach

By Evan Minske r
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vince Staples is the author of a forthcoming graphic novel called Limbo Beach, which is coming this fall via Z2 Comics. The book is being made in partnership with Bryan Edward Hill (Batman & the Outsiders; Titans), Chris Robinson (Children of the Atom), and Buster Moody (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Limbo Beach is expected to get released in January 2022. Find the standard and deluxe edition covers below.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Limbo#Batman The Outsiders#Titans#Blacksmith Motown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Announces New Album Release Date & Tracklist

On Vince Staples' twenty-eighth birthday today, the North Long Beach-based rapper announced his upcoming fourth studio album, self-titled Vince Staples, will be dropping next week. After teasing the project for the last few weeks and releasing his new single "LAW OF AVERAGES," the birthday boy revealed that his full album would be out next week.
MusicThe Guardian

Vince Staples: Vince Staples review – inventive rapper still walks own path

Vince Staples currently occupies an intriguing and almost unique space within hip-hop. He’s become successful – big enough to get an endorsement deal with Sprite, to be asked for his grooming tips by GQ magazine, and that his fourth album comes bound up with the announcement of his own Netflix show – without actually having had a major hit. His most successful album, 2017’s Big Fish Theory, briefly scraped the lower reaches of the US Top 20; his 2015 single Norf Norf went gold without making the charts.
Books & Literatureaudioinkradio.com

Motorhead Getting the Graphic Novel Treatment with New Book

Motorhead are getting their own officially authorized graphic novel, which will highlight band leader Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy Kilmister and the Motorhead crew are getting immortalized with an officially authorized graphic novel. The book, titled “Motorhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World,” hits stores Sept. 7 via Simon & Schuster.
MusicThe FADER

Vince Staples shares new song “Are You With That?”

This Friday, Vince Staples will share his highly-anticipated self-titled album. Today, a little after sharing the moody post-dubstep-influenced "Law Of Averages," Staples drops the latest track "Are You With That?" The new song is produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, who provide a filtered carousel of a beat for Staples to croon-rap over.
Musicyr.media

Vince Staples Returns With A Self-Titled LP

Ramona Park legend Vince Staples returns his self-titled album, “Vince Staples” today. The self-titled album marks Vince Staples’ first project since his 2018 EP FM!. With a run time of 22 minutes, the Kenny Beats produced LP contains one feature from singer Fousheé. Earlier this week, Vince Staples delivered a...
Musicthesource.com

Vince Staples Releases New Self Titled Album

Vince Staples has returned with his self-titled debut album. The release is his first since 2018’s FM! and highlights the Long Beach native’s upbringing, along with his mentality that juggles the burdens of the past and prepares for the successes of the future. Before the release of the album, Staples...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Twelve Foot Ninja to release new album, book, and graphic novel in October; unveil “Start the Fire” video

On Friday (9th), Twelve Foot Ninja surprised us with a brand new single, “Start The Fire,” Now, the group has made a big immersive announcement. On October 15th, the band’s new album, Vengeance, will be released with an accompanying graphic novel titled Vengeance and a book titled, The Wyvern and The Wolf. For more information on the upcoming releases and pre-orders, go to this location. The band has unleashed a video for their new song, “Start the Fire,” to celebrate the Australian metal outfit’s upcoming release.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Switches It Up On "The Shining"

Generally, when the work of Stephen King is invoked, one might assume that something sinister might follow. Yet Vince Staples, the visionary emcee hailing from Long Beach California, has always been inclined to subvert expectations. Today, he came through with his brand new self-titled album, a ten-track effort that features production from Kenny Beats. While it's certainly advised to ride the album out from start to finish, "The Shining" is as good a place to start as any.
Books & LiteratureSuperHeroHype

Mark Millar Shares Details For His New Graphic Novel, King of Spies

Mark Millar Shares Details For His New Graphic Novel, King of Spies. Earlier this month, Netflix axed Jupiter’s Legacy after a single season. Regardless, this isn’t stopping Mark Millar from churning out the streaming service’s next potential hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millar is making a foray into long-form graphic novel storytelling with King of Spies.
Long Beach, CAhypebeast.com

Vince Staples Delivers "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" Visual

Vince Staples has released the official music video for “ARE YOU WITH THAT?,” a track from his latest eponymous record. Directed by Jack Begert, the accompanying visual highlights “voyeuristic moments” in the artist’s home of Long Beach, California and features images highlighting “Black joy and the beauty within the fringes.” Vince Staples was produced by Kenny Beats, who shared, “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Spotify and Electric Lady Studios Announce Live EP Series: Japanese Breakfast, Patti Smith, Dominic Fike, and More

Spotify has partnered with New York’s Electric Lady Studios for a new series of live EPs, recorded by various artists at the famed recording facilities. Live at Electric Lady will feature releases by Japanese Breakfast, Patti Smith, Faye Webster, Dominic Fike, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, Natalie Bergman, and Jon Batiste. The Late Show bandleader’s EP will be the first in the series, which begins July 29.
MoviesPosted by
Benzinga

Curiosity Ink Media to Premiere Graphic Novel Thunderous in Launch of New Original Intellectual Property Franchise

Story of an Indigenous Teen's Journey into Spirit World Brings Her Closer to Understanding and Appreciating Her Heritage. BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity Ink Media, the original multiplatform entertainment company for kids and families – which recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: GROM) – today announced plans to kick-off an original intellectual property (IP) franchise, Thunderous, about a young Indigenous American's journey to appreciate her family's prized heritage. The franchise will first premiere as graphic novel for young readers and serve as a launch point for future publishing opportunities as well as potential brand extensions including consumer products, a recurring TV series and or feature film. The franchise was unveiled by Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media's Chief Content Officer.
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Vince Staples Is Exactly Who—and Where—He Wants to Be

In the video for his new single “Law of Averages,” a nonchalant Vince Staples raps as everyone around him has their hands out for favors: “I don’t want no friends with no open hands / Count my bands, all alone at home don’t you call my phone / Everyone I’ve ever known asked me for a loan.” Staples has come a long way since the release of his 2015 debut Summertime ‘06, but in a way, he hasn’t moved at all. Despite a streak of critically acclaimed albums, a popular YouTube show, a podcast, and one of the best Twitter accounts out there, Staples remains grounded, proudly based in his native Long Beach, far away enough from the hollow industry schmoozing of Hollywood, and close enough to the streets and the people that have shaped him creatively. If his success has changed the way the world sees him, it has not changed the way Staples sees the world. “Law of Averages” marks our first taste of an especially prolific period in Staples’s life. He recorded hundreds of songs last year, some of which have ended up on his upcoming self-titled album, out July 9, and a follow-up called Ramona Park Broke My Heart. But the 27-year-old musician hasn’t been confined to the recording booth. He’s currently at work on a Netflix series, and a just-announced graphic novel called Limbo Beach. Here, he speaks with the actor and writer Jermaine Fowler about his upcoming wave of new music, finding his professional sweet spot, and why home is still where his heart is.
MusicThe FADER

Watch Vince Staples’s L.A. Leakers freestyle

The 114th episode of the L.A. Leakers freestyle series features Vince Staples, the Long Beach rapper who's dropping his self-titled album on Friday. It's always a joy to hear words from Staples, whether it's in interviews, on Twitter, or in music, and for his appearance on the show Staples delivers a stream of fiery, funny, and emotional bars over Dr. Dre's beat for "Xxplosive" from his album 2001. It's hard to pick a favorite, but when Vince raps "Shorty did the Lil Kim" as he raps about shooting someone, my jaw dropped. Watch above, then listen to the previously released Vince Staples singles "Are You With That?" and "Law of Averages."

Comments / 0

Community Policy