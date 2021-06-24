Cancel
NBA

New 'Shang-Chi' trailer set for 'NBA Countdown'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 19 days ago
June 24 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios will premiere a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Thursday during NBA Countdown on ESPN.

NBA Countdown airs at 8 p.m. EDT and will preview the playoff game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marvel uploaded a teaser of the new trailer onto Twitter that features lead star Simi Liu (Shang-Chi) in action.

The film's central Ten Rings also make an appearance in the footage as they slide onto star Tony Leung's arms in order to give him superpowers. Leung portrays Shang-Chi's father Wenwu in the film, also known as The Mandarin.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from director Destin Daniel, is coming to theaters on Sept. 3.

Co-stars include Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh.

MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Shang-Chi’ Trailer: An Old Marvel Villain Returns

The full Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer is here, as promised by this morning’s brief teaser. It contains a lot more action involving Tony Leung’s Mandarin, who talks about how the Ten Rings “gave our family power.” (In this film, the Mandarin is also Shang-Chi’s father.) And we see the Ten Rings in action; they can be thrown almost like boomerangs, and they also shoot energy. In the comics, the Mandarin’s rings were exactly that, ten rings worn on each of his fingers. In the film, they’re more like fancy bracelets, worn five to an arm.
MoviesElite Daily

This Surprise Cameo In The New Shang-Chi Trailer Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

Marvel’s Phase 4 is a new world for the ongoing comic-based franchise. After spending the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe focusing mainly on white male superheroes, Phase IV is deliberately embracing a more diverse pantheon. That includes the full set of Eternals characters coming in November of 2021, as well as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will arrive ahead of it in September.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Set For Hulk And Doctor Strange Cameos

Marvel boss, Kevin Feige confirms that cameos from The Incredible Hulk and Doctor Strange will appear in the new Shang-Chi film. Feige confirmed the appearances in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. “Yes, we just recently released the final trailer for Shang-Chi,” said Feige. “Some fans said, ‘This looks like a...
MoviesWUSA

Michelle Yeoh Teases the 'Magical World' of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (Exclusive)

Hot Girl Summer is forever, but this year, specifically, it's Hot Michelle Yeoh Summer. The iconic (in the truest definition of the word) actress will first be seen in Gunpowder Milkshake, a shoot-'em-up action flick in which she stars alongside Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino as The Librarians. The deadly sisterhood is who Karen Gillan's hitwoman turns to when she finds herself pursued by a ruthless crime syndicate.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Channels Loki’s Mobius in New Photos

Simu Liu will soon be seen starring in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which recently released a new trailer. Liu has made it clear time and time again that he's a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has posted a lot about the recent Disney+ series since they began earlier this year. In Liu's latest Twitter posts, he pays a hilarious tribute to Loki's Mobius M. Mobius, the character played by Owen Wilson. In the show's second episode, Mobius revealed his dream of riding a jet ski, which delighted fans, and Liu's recent outing on some jet skis would certainly make Mobius jealous.
Moviespopculturetimes.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings: Where to Watch & More Other Details

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is an upcoming superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are said to be the first Asian lead film in the Marvel Universe. The film is set to release on September 3, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 25th film in MCU.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Simu Liu is hitting new heights with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu remembers every detail about the phone call that changed his destiny two years ago. The actor was coming off a grueling day on the Toronto set of the hit CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience, where he'd gotten into an argument over one of his lines — a play on words on his character's name: "Egg Foo Jung." Liu had refused to say the line as written. And the disagreement ended up halting production for nearly an hour. "I didn't want audiences to see this character playing into that joke," the 32-year-old actor recalls during our conversation in a conference room on the Walt Disney Studios lot in late May. "It was terrifying. I was on the verge of tears. It was actually a really, really rough day."
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Featured On New EW Cover

As he prepares for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu appears on the cover of the new issue of Entertainment Weekly. In the issue's cover story, Liu discusses the line he walks trying to bring heroic Asian representation to the MCU. "There are two paradigms that are completely at odds with each other," he says. "One being, as a progressive Asian American man, I've always wanted to shatter barriers and expectations of what Asian men are and be very aware of the boxes that we're put into — martial artists, sidekicks, exotic, or Orientalist. And then the other paradigm is, like, kung fu is objectively super f---ing cool. There is a reason why kung fu caught fire and the world became obsessed with it, because it's incredible to watch.

