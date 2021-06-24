New 'Shang-Chi' trailer set for 'NBA Countdown'
June 24 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios will premiere a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Thursday during NBA Countdown on ESPN.
NBA Countdown airs at 8 p.m. EDT and will preview the playoff game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Marvel uploaded a teaser of the new trailer onto Twitter that features lead star Simi Liu (Shang-Chi) in action.
The film's central Ten Rings also make an appearance in the footage as they slide onto star Tony Leung's arms in order to give him superpowers. Leung portrays Shang-Chi's father Wenwu in the film, also known as The Mandarin.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from director Destin Daniel, is coming to theaters on Sept. 3.
Co-stars include Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh.
Comments / 0