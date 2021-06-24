Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

In Response: The Lower Drug Costs Now Act would limit medical innovation

By U-T Letters
sandiegouniontribune.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Scott Peters represents the 52nd Congressional District. Re “Congress should support the Lower Drug Costs Now Act for affordable medicine” (June 21): Annemarie Gibson is 100 percent right that lifeline drugs should not be unaffordable for anybody. H.R.3 (The Lower Drug Costs Now Act) would do two things I support: capping out of pocket costs for seniors and limiting price increases to the rate of inflation. But H.R.3’s use of an international reference to price drugs endangers innovation and the creation of life-changing treatments and cures here in San Diego.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Innovation#Drug Development#Private Industry#Congress#H R 3#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Rep. Pashinski: Cost of prescription drugs driving up health care costs

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski Monday said the increasing cost of prescription drugs is driving up health care costs. Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Pittsburgh, hosted a public hearing to discuss the need for drastic reforms to drive down the costs of prescription drugs for the well-being of Pennsylvanians who rely on medications for an improved quality of life.
Charleston, WVIntelligencer

Group Takes Aim At Prescription Drug Costs

CHARLESTON — A healthcare advocacy group launched digital ads this past week seeking the attention of federal lawmakers for a bill that could reduce prescription drug prices. Protect our Care West Virginia held a press conference Thursday announcing a digital ad buy that started Tuesday to promote passage of H.R....
IndustryJournal & Sunday Journal

Legislation needed for lowering drug pricing

Most patients are likely unaware of the ins and outs of the 340B drug pricing program, which requires pharmaceutical companies to provide drugs at a discount for certain hospitals and clinics serving the neediest of patients. But in areas such as rural Appalachia, that kind of program can mean the difference between life and death for some.
Public HealthLewiston Morning Tribune

State efforts may be a prescription for lower drug costs

Under pressure to rein in skyrocketing prescription drug costs, states are targeting companies that serve as conduits for drug manufacturers, health insurers and pharmacies. More than 100 separate bills regulating those companies, known as pharmacy benefit managers, have been introduced in 42 states this year, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy, which crafts model legislation on the topic. The flood of bills comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling late last year backed Arkansas’ right to enforce rules on the companies. At least 12 of the states have adopted new oversight laws. But it’s not yet clear how much money consumers will save immediately, if at all.
BusinessABC 33/40 News

Many struggling as prescription drug costs continue to increase

Are you paying more for prescription medications than before? Some people are paying three times as much as what they were paying before. According to a study done by AARP, retail prices for widely used brand name prescription drugs increased substantially faster than general inflation in every year from 2006 to 2020.
U.S. Politicschaindrugreview.com

Research!America applauds medical research funding in House bill

WASHINGTON — Research!America Monday hailed the medical research funding levels included in the draft appropriations bill released by the House Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee. “The devastation COVID-19 has wrought and the suffering and uncertainty it continues to cause spotlight a larger reality: health-focused...
Medical & Biotechexpressnews.com

Commentary: Effort to lower drug costs will stifle innovation

It’s been a long time coming, but Texas’ economy is on the path toward recovery. The tribulation certainly hasn’t been easy; the Lone Star State lost nearly 1.5 million jobs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with vaccination rates on the rise and state coronavirus cases at their lowest point since May 2020, things are looking up. We have already recovered more than 1 million of the jobs that had been eliminated, and a recent economic report found that Texas added 13,000 in April alone.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: Should renters get the same tax breaks property owners receive?

Re “San Diego property values are nothing to celebrate” (July 12): With prices of single-family residences going up and putting home ownership out of reach of the vast majority of average citizens, it may be time to consider allowing renters similar benefits homeowners receive on taxes via “mortgage interest deductions.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy