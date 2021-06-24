In Response: The Lower Drug Costs Now Act would limit medical innovation
Rep. Scott Peters represents the 52nd Congressional District. Re “Congress should support the Lower Drug Costs Now Act for affordable medicine” (June 21): Annemarie Gibson is 100 percent right that lifeline drugs should not be unaffordable for anybody. H.R.3 (The Lower Drug Costs Now Act) would do two things I support: capping out of pocket costs for seniors and limiting price increases to the rate of inflation. But H.R.3’s use of an international reference to price drugs endangers innovation and the creation of life-changing treatments and cures here in San Diego.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
