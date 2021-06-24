Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7hwl_0aeGxxS300

There have been 893,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,692 deaths, the state reported Thursday.

That's up 153 cases and 28 deaths from the last report on Wednesday.

As of June 11, 852,204 people have recovered from the virus.

These case numbers come as Michigan has just dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan , with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group .

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hopkins, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Rebound Mid Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: CDC reports more than 14 million vaccinations, state revises numbers

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 14 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to Pennsylvania residents as of Monday afternoon. The CDC numbers include all shots given to the state’s residents, no matter where or by whom. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday that it revised vaccination statistics from the state’s Immunization ...
Arkansas StateKHBS

Vaccinating Arkansas: Tracking rates, restrictions and latest guidance

+ Get the Facts on the Vax: Your Vaccine Questions Answered. Arkansas reported its highest-one-day increase in known cases of coronavirus in months. Arkansas reported its highest-one-day increase in known cases of coronavirus in months. The Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, July 8. All Mercy...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Arkansas reports 68 new covid hospitalizations over 3-day span

The spread of the coronavirus in Arkansas is continuing to accelerate, data released Monday indicated, with the state's count of cases growing by more than 2,000 over a three-day span and the number of people hospitalized with virus growing by 68. The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked...
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

Cases of virus in Arkansas exceed 2,000 in 3-day span

The spread of the coronavirus in Arkansas continued to accelerate over the weekend, data released Monday indicated, with the state's count of cases growing by more than 2,000 over a three-day span and the number of people hospitalized with the virus rising by 68. The state's death toll from the...
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Delta Variant Has RI State Officials ‘Very Concerned’

(TNS) - The Rhode Island Department of Health is “very concerned” about the spread of the easily transmissible Delta variant, department infectious-disease specialist Dr. Philip Chan said in an interview on Tuesday. “We're starting to see a little bit of an uptick in cases over the last few days and...
Maryland Statelocaldvm.com

Maryland Secretary of Health provides COVID-19 vaccination update

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland is surpassing the vaccination goals not only in the state, but also in the country. However, The Maryland Department of Health is continuing its efforts to vaccinate more Marylanders in hard-to-reach communities. WDVM spoke directly with the Secretary of Health, Dennis Schrader about working to make...
Tennessee StateKTVZ

Tennessee is halting all outreach on vaccines for adolescents, including for Covid-19

The Tennessee Department of Health is halting all adolescent vaccine outreach, even for vaccines not related to Covid-19, according to internal documents. The halt impacts all outreach to adolescents, including Covid-19 second-dose reminders, HPV reminders and kindergarten vaccination surveys, according the documents circulated within the department obtained by CNN and first reported by The Tennessean.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy