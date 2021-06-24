Cancel
Lawmakers introduce bills to waive and refund late car fees

By FOX 47 News
WSYM FOX 47
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4Wlq_0aeGxwZK00

Licenses and registration deadlines were extended throughout the pandemic, but on March 31 those extensions were abruptly cut.

"That’s why Michigan residents have had such a hard time getting an appointment at an SOS branch since late March,” state Rep. Julie Brixie said. “The COVID backlog for conducting business with the Secretary of State could and should have been avoided."

With many Michiganders still waiting to get into registration offices, Brixie proposed a bill to phase the extensions by giving everyone who had their documents expire since March 1, 2020, 90 extra days from the normal date of expiration.

"In what world can 13 months of SOS transactions be conducted overnight,” Brixie said. "This is a thoughtful approach that I hope will earn support from my colleagues across the aisle.”

The bill will also waive late fees and reimburse any resident who had to pay one.

"Michiganders deserve better and passing this package of bills is a good start at getting them the assistance and customer service they deserve.”

On June 1, state Rep. Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit) and Brixie will also introduce House Bills that will provide funding for additional staffing and overtime hours to allow the SOS to extend hours Monday-Friday and on weekends at all 130 SOS branch locations, providing 500,000 more appointments between now and Sept. 30.

The bills have yet to receive a hearing in the House Oversight Committee.

Comments / 0

